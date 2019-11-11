Iranian Delegation in China to Boost Sci-Tech Ties

Parviz Karami, an advisor to Sattari said Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology has travelled to China upon an official invitation by the Chinese Minister of Science and is accompanied by the executives of the knowledge-based, technology and creative companies to expand their interactions with Chinese counterparts.

“The Vice President for Science and Technology will meet with Chinese scientific and technological officials on this trip,” added Karami.

“These companies are active in fields like Information technology, stem cells, industrial machinery and equipment, advanced materials and health.”

He also added that the delegation will attend two technology and business meetings in Shanghai and Shenzhen to find Chinese investors and business partner to expand their knowledge-based activities.

According to him, the first meeting of knowledge-based companies will be held in Shanghai on November 11 and the second on November 13 in Shenzhen.

In addition to being the most populous city of the People’s Republic of China and the world, Shanghai is also a global economic hub, and considered to be the most populous container port in the world.

Shenzhen is also the hub of China’s information technology, communications and electronics. Therefore, about 40% of Iranian companies of this delegation are knowledge-based and working in the fields of IT, and electronics.

In another part of the trip, Iran’s high-ranking scientific, technology and science delegation will visit the 21st China International High-tech Fair.

For a brief review of Iran’s achievements in various fields of science and technology, check the book “Science and Technology in Iran: A Brief Review – 2019”

Out of the 70 knowledge-based companies that accompany Sattari, 10 technological companies are present at the fifth pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran to exhibit their achievements, stated Karami.

“Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology will also deliver a speech at the opening of the event.”

The 21st China International High-tech Fair will be held in Shenzhen. It is the largest science and technology exhibition to bring together participants, achievements and innovations in the fields of new energy, new generation of information technology, biotech and environmental protection.

This event has turned into one of the most important technology events in the world in recent years and plays an important role in boosting scientific cooperation and exchanges between countries.

Visiting Suzhou Industrial Park

Karami also added that the Iranian delegation will go to Suzhou to visit the Industrial Park of the city on Tuesday November 22. Suzhou Industrial Park, one of the major technological advances in the country, started its job with the participation of Singapore 17 years ago. The park is comprised of numerous technology areas such as nanotechnology, biotech and ICT.

The Iranian delegation also visits the Iranian export base and Iranian knowledge-based companies in the park, whose infrastructure were created with the support of the Vice Presidency of Science and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Karami said the purpose of the trip is to help expand Iran’s knowledge, technology and creative exports to China and to create fields of technology exchanges at the corporate level on both sides, adding that several cooperation agreements would also be signed between the two countries.

Back in August, Head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, Song Tao, travelled to Iran along with a delegation of science and technology activists. During that visit, he met with Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari.

He said during the trip that “I realised Iran was not only an exporter of oil and gas, but also an advanced country in science and technology. Despite international developments and challenges, China’s will to expand ties with Iran has not changed, and we welcome further development of relations with Iran under the current circumstances.”

The Iranian delegation has other plans to develop engagement with the host country, which will be announced in detail later on.