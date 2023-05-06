Iranian daily calls out Parliament speaker for “duplicitous behavior”

Jomhuri-e Eslami Daily said Qalibaf had claimed during the election campaign that every kilo of chicken can be priced at 10,000 tomans, but now that every kilo of chicken is priced at over 70,000 tomans, “he is giving no reaction.”

Qalibaf ran in the 2021 election and was a supposed rival of fellow-conservative Ebrahim Raisi. Days before the vote, however, Qalibaf and a host of other candidates dropped out in favor of Raisi, who went on to become president.

Both Qalibaf and Raisi were outspoken critics of then President Rouhani, attacking him for his foreign policy of engagement with the world and his economic policies at home.

Jomhuri-e Eslami said Qalibaf is now expected to offer “his solutions” regarding the price of chicken to Raisi.

Qalibaf had run unsuccessfully for president several times before the 2021 election, too.