Iranian daily calls on govt. to stick to policy that led to negotiations with Saudi Arabia

The daily wrote on Monday that restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the simultaneous announcement of the end to the war in Yemen, which Saudi Arabia made to the members of the fugitive former government of Yemen, were major developments in the region.

The paper said sabotaging Iran-Saudi relations, which it described as an “intentional” move by extremists inside Iran, dealt a heavy blow to the country’s national interests and regional security and stability, and paved the way for western powers and Israel to exploit things in their own favor.

The daily wrote that such “extremists” should be held to account. But government officials should not let the extremists disrupt other areas of foreign policy and international affairs.

Foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a joint statement in Beijing to restore diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh last week.

It happened years after an attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran ruptured ties, following the execution of a Shia leader by Saudi Arabia.