Iranian court issues final verdicts over murder of security guard Ajamian

Chief Justice of Alborz Province said on Wednesday, the court has issued the final verdict for the remaining defendants in Rouhollah Ajamian’s case after considering the appeal.

Hossein Fazeli said Hamid Qareh Hasanlou was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment in exile and Reza Aria, Hossein Mohammadi, and Mehdi Mohammadi were each sentenced to 10 years in exile. The convicts were earlier given death sentences, but the Supreme Court of Iran annulled the rulings ‘due to faulty investigations’.

The provincial chief justice also added the other defendants, Mohammed Amin Akhlaghi, Amin Mehdi Shokrollahi, and Farzaneh Qareh Hasanlou were each sentenced to five years in exile, and Ali Moazzami Goodarzi was sentenced to three years in exile.

Ajamian was stabbed to death by a group of rioters armed with knives in early November last year in Karaj city, the capital of Alborz Province.

A total of 16 people were arrested in connection with the case. The court has yet to decide about the last defendant, Arian Farzam Nia, who was a minor when the murder took place.

Earlier this year in January, Iran implemented the death sentences handed down to the main culprits in the murder case, Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini.