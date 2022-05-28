Iranian companies to enter German market

Mir Hadi Seyyedi, an advisor to Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, said the agency has started cooperation with a UN affiliated body known as International Trade Center, ITC.

The cooperation, according to Seyyedi, is aimed at supporting Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) so that they can make inroads in the European market.

Seyyedi added that the CEOS of 20 manufacturing companies traveled to Germany from April 24 to May 14, 2022 as part of the Trade Promotion Organization’s export capacity building program.

He said during their stay in Germany, the CEOs used the professional services of Carl Duisberg Center, a German company, to enter the country’s market.

Seyyedi underlined that last autumn, the Trade Promotion Organization called on companies working in the fields of herbal drugs, fruits and vegetables, car spare parts, petrochemical products, IT, and tourism to enroll in the capacity building program.

He said 100 firms enrolled but finally 35 companies were selected for the training program. Seyyedi noted that the project is not over yet and Carl Duisberg committed to support 20 Iranian companies in the marketing program for more than a year.

He said the same program is going to be implemented for knowledge-based companies and that a similar project will be put in place to enter Italy’s market