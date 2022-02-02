Iranian commander: Air defense unit fully ready to defend country

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami made the comment during a visit to the air defense unit of the city of Shirza in southern Iran.

Elhami added that readiness to wage jihad for the cause of God is an inexorable principle of the Air Force’s air defense unit.

He said the specialized, diligent and zealous air defense manpower will protect the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran with full intelligence and vigilance and will not allow the slightest encroachment by the enemies on the country’s territory.

Addressing the commanders of the air defense unit, Elhami said, “You have a duty to explain the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in all fields to improve the insight, decision-making power and accuracy of your subordinates in line with the dignity and authority of the armed forces, the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic establishment.”