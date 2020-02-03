Iranian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak

In a telephone conversation on Monday evening, Foreign Minister Zarif and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi talked about the latest developments concerning the outbreak of coronavirus in China and other issues of mutual interest.

In the phone call, Foreign Minister Zarif lauded the Chinese government for its responsibility and efforts to control the crisis and prevent the spread of the virus, and expressed his opposition to politicization of such issues.

He also praised the government of China for its cooperation in bringing back the Iranian nationals from the city of Wuhan.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its stances and support.