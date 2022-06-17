Friday, June 17, 2022
Surviving Iranian cheetah cub Pirooz, hale and hearty

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian cheetah cub Pirooz

Following the death of two of the three Asiatic cheetah cubs born in captivity in Iran, the Department of Environment says the third cub is out of the woods and is not at risk of death.

Alireza Shahrdari, the 47-day cub’s nurse, released pictures of the young cheetah on Friday and announced it has been named Pirooz, meaning victor in Persian.

The mother of the litter, named Iran, gave birth to the three cubs in the Touran Wildlife Refuge on May 1 in the first birth of its kind in captivity.

The first cub died apparently from “congenital malformation of the left lung” and the second offspring died two weeks later.

An investigation has been launched into the death of Pirooz’s siblings.

