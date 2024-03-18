Iranian border guard soldier killed in southeast by unknown assailants

The conscript, identified by Mohammad Javad Bayanati, was killed in a shooting by the unknown armed men in Hirmand region and succumbed to his severe injuries.

The border areas of Iran and Pakistan are the scene of repeated attacks by terrorists and drug smugglers on Iranian forces.

Clashes between Iranian troops and bandits who infiltrate Iran from the eastern borders are a commonplace occurrence.

Most of the armed gangs are narcotraffickers but some are also members of terrorist groups who enter Iran to carry out acts of terror.