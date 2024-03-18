Monday, March 18, 2024
Security

Iranian border guard soldier killed in southeast by unknown assailants

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Border Guards

A soldier with the Border Guard Unit in Iran’s southeastern city of Zabol was killed by armed assailants on Sunday night, the Information Center of Sistan and Baluchistan’s Border Guard Headquarters announced.

The conscript, identified by Mohammad Javad Bayanati, was killed in a shooting by the unknown armed men in Hirmand region and succumbed to his severe injuries.

The border areas of Iran and Pakistan are the scene of repeated attacks by terrorists and drug smugglers on Iranian forces.

Clashes between Iranian troops and bandits who infiltrate Iran from the eastern borders are a commonplace occurrence.

Most of the armed gangs are narcotraffickers but some are also members of terrorist groups who enter Iran to carry out acts of terror.

