Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sat down with his counterpart from the Azerbaijan Republic Jeyhun Bairamov.

The Tuesday meeting was held on the sidelines of the Heart of Asia conference which is underway in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

During their discussions, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in the Caucasus region, bilateral cooperation on the Caspian Sea and other issues of mutual interest in political and economic domains.