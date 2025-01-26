Iranian, Afghan foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Muttaqi welcomed the Iranian delegation, expressing hope that the visit would enhance bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries.

He emphasized the historical and cultural ties that bind Iran and Afghanistan, noting their shared experiences in both joy and sorrow.

For his part, Araghchi highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds between Iran and Afghanistan, affirming that the two nations have always maintained friendly relations.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed optimism about further expanding economic and trade relations to benefit both countries and their people.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to fostering closer ties and enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

The meeting comes amid water rights dispute between Iran and Afghanistan on Hirmand River, also known as Helmand in Afghanistan.

Millions of undocumented Afghan refugees Iran has been hosting for decades is also a contentious issue expected to be raised in Araghchi’s talks with Afghan officials.

While no country has officially recognized the Taliban since its 2021 takeover, some nations like Iran engage diplomatically at a lower level.