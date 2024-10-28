Iran’s young freestyle wrestlers claim first World Championship title

The gold medalists included Mehdi Yousefi (79 kg), Amirhossein Firoozpour (92 kg), and Amirreza Masoumi (125 kg).

Mehdi Hajilouian (97 kg) earned a silver medal, while Ali Momeni (57 kg), Ebrahim Khavari (61 kg), and Abbas Ebrahimzadeh (70 kg) won bronze medals.

The championship was held from October 25 to 27 in Tirana, Albania.

The Iranian team’s outstanding performance saw them finishing first with 158 points, followed by Japan with 102 points, and Azerbaijan Republic with 100 points.

Over 650 wrestlers competed, with 240 each in Freestyle and Greco-Roman, and 184 in Women’s wrestling.