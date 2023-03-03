Iran writes to UN, warns of response to any Israeli military aggression

In a letter to UNSC President Pedro Comissario Afonso, Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Said Iravani drew the world body’s attention to Israel’s latest violations of international law and the United Nations Charter by openly threatening military action against Iran.

He referred to relevant comments by senior Israeli officials, including the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, on February 21, “resorted to utilizing the Israeli regime’s repeated lies and false claims in order to openly threaten to use military force against Iran’s critical infrastructure, including Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.”

“The United Nations Security Council must shoulder its Charter responsibility and unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime’s warmongering statements and malevolent activities, which are a real threat to international peace and security. This regime must be forced to comply with international law and abandon its dangerous plans for the region,” the letter said.

Iran has “made it clear time and again that it will not hesitate to take the necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, to respond decisively to any threat posed by the Israeli regime wherever and whenever it deems it necessary and to defend its national and security interests as well as to protect its people,” he wrote.

“Iran also reiterates that all those who will aid, abet or otherwise assist, support and facilitate the Israeli regime to carry out any military action, must bear responsibility and accountability for their part in such an internationally wrongful act,” he added.