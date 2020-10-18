Iran Will Now Conduct Legal Arms Trade with Other Countries: UN Mission

Iran’s mission to the United Nations says with the termination of the UN arms embargo on Iran, the country will now conduct legal trade in weapons with other states.

In a statement, the mission announced the expiration of the arms restrictions on Iran in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

According to the statement, governments will no longer be required, as of October 22, 2020, to get permission from the UN Security Council to transfer weapons and related equipment to/from Iran.

“Moreover, travel bans on individuals mentioned on List 2231 will be cancelled,” it read.

“It should be emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always regarded as baseless, unfair and illegal all sanctions and restrictions imposed on Iranian people,” said part of the statement.

The statement also touched upon the United States’ illegal efforts over the past months to reinstate the UN arms embargo as well as international sanctions on Iran, but to no avail.

The statement said the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal amounted to “economic terrorism” against Iranian people, saying Washington tried to keep Iran from reaping the benefits of the agreement.

“Iran has many friends and trade partners as well as a strong weapons industry inside the country which can meet the country’s defense needs against any foreign aggression,” read the statement.