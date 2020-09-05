Iran Welcomes Palestinians’ Unity in Face of Israeli Atrocities

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has welcomed a recent meeting of Palestinian groups, saying the move indicates the prudence of Palestinian leaders in countering the Israeli regime as well as its supporters and accomplices.

In a Saturday statement, Saeed Khatibzadeh underscored the only way to secure the liberation of occupied Palestine and the holy Quds is for all Palestinian and resistance groups to remain united against the criminal and occupying regime of Israel.

“The resistant Palestinian nation has proved over the past decades that it will not give up its determination to stand up to those who have usurped Palestine despite years of occupation, killing and crackdown by the occupying Israeli regime against Palestinian people as well as compromise plans put forward by some treacherous Arab governments,” he said.

“Governments as well as freedom-seeking and resistant nations across the world will stand with Palestinians on the path to achieving their demands,” he added.

In a show of unity, Leaders of all Palestinian factions and groups in Ramallah and Beirut held a meeting to discuss “unified strategy” for countering Israeli-US conspiracies, including their land grab agenda, following a controversial Washington-brokered normalization accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Thursday intra-Palestinian meeting was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniya, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah, among others.