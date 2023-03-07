Iran says will never walk away from nuclear talks, pursues national interests

Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic of Iran is steadfast in the path of diplomacy and negotiation, and, while maintaining the country’s national interests, will keep making efforts to finalize the talks it has been engaged in for months.

The Iranian foreign minister said Iran has explicitly told the US and other Western sides that Tehran is serious about respecting its red lines, achieving its national interests and reaching a deal that all sides prove their commitment thereto.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated that reaching an agreement in line with Iran’s national interests is one of the inherent duties that the Foreign Ministry pursues.

He also underlined that Iran will not back down from the issue of Palestine and resistance until the formation of a unified Palestinian state in all of Palestine with al-Quds as its capital.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that the displaced women and children of Ukraine, Yemen, Afghanistan and Palestine are “the common pain of ours.”

Referring to the Ukraine war, he went on to say, “Basically, we are opposed to war and will not help either warring side in the Ukraine conflict.

Even President Ebrahim Raisi and the diplomatic apparatus of Iran have made numerous efforts over the past months to stop the war and get the two sides to sit at the negotiating table. And we will continue down this road.”

Amirabdollahian voiced hope that all problems and challenges in the region will be resolved through dialogue, negotiation and agreement, not through war, “which is the wrong and futile path.”

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran will, however, not forget the root-cause of the Ukraine war.