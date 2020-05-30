Iran Vows to Take Action against US Move to End Nuclear Sanctions Waiver

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has roundly condemned the United States’ recent move to end the sanction waiver for nuclear cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Washington’s action is a flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 as well as the UN Charter.

“This move disregards the Islamic Republic of Iran’s innate rights and disrupts international public order,” said the spokesman on Saturday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran monitors the technical and political effects of this move, and if it leads to negative impacts on Iran’s nuclear rights in accordance with international regulations and the provisions of the JCPOA, it (Iran) will take the necessary practical and legal steps,” he added.

The United States on Wednesday ended waivers on its sanctions for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was responding to Iran’s “brinkmanship” of small nuclear steps, which are allegedly aimed at pressuring the White House to remove sanctions as called for by the 2015 nuclear deal.

“These escalatory actions are unacceptable and I cannot justify renewing the waiver,” Pompeo said in a statement.