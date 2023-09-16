Iran: US attempt to link drones to UNSC Resolution cynical, misleading, lacks legal basis

The UNSC Resolution 2231 adopted in 2015, indorsed the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

In a letter to the UN Security Council, the Permeant Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the United States’ repeated and unjustified request to the Secretariat to conduct an investigation into “the alleged violation of resolution 2231 lacks a legal basis.”

It said, “The United States, in continuation of its repeated and baseless accusations and spread of misinformation, has once again attempted to level unsubstantiated claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.”

Pointing to the similar accusations against Iran in the past, the letter reads, “All of these phony charges are once again rejected. The alleged and the so-called evidence attached to the letter presented by the United States Defense Intelligence Agency as “declassified information” is utterly fabricated and devoid of any legal validity.”

The Iranian mission added, “The United States seeks not only to intentionally mislead the international community but also to manipulate the mandate of the United Nations Secretariat for the sole purpose of serving its own political interests despite its ongoing and significant violations of Resolution 2231.”

Iran’s permanent mission called on the UN Secretariat to “resist yielding to the influence exerted by the United States and certain member states acting in bad faith and refrain from legitimizing baseless and politically motivated claims lacking proper substantiation.”