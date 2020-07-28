Iran Urges Other Countries Not to Be Deceived by US over Arms Embargo

A senior Iranian official has urged other countries not to be deceived by the US, which is trying to have the UN’s arms embargo on Iran extended.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand made the comment as US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook travelled to the region in recent days in line with Washington’s efforts to extend the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic. Hook is to visit several European countries as well to pursue this objective.

“Our message to countries in the region and across world is that they should not be deceived by the US,” said the top Iranian diplomat.

He said the White House has launched propaganda campaigns to make others change their minds about the issue.

“The Americans know well that Iran is a logical player and has never been, and will never be a threat to the regional countries,” he said.

He noted the US seeks to scuttle the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stir up fresh chaos in the region.

“The outcome of this illogical behaviour of the US is that all countries in the region and beyond will lose,” he added.

Iran has, on numerous occasions, condemned Washington’s efforts to coerce the UN into extending an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic which expires in October, 2020.