Iran says has upgraded Bavar 373 missile system

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani unveiled the system in an event on Sunday, when a test-fire was carried out as well.

The newer Bavar 373 is said to have been upgraded to include a detection range of 450 kilometers, up from 350, and an engagement radar range of 400 kilometers, up from 260.

The range of the missile has been purportedly increased from a previous 200 kilometers to 300. And the upgraded system now engages incoming targets at an altitude of 32 kilometers, compared to the earlier 27 kilometers.

In the test on Sunday, a mock target over 450 kilometers away was picked up by the radar of the missile system, was tracked at a range of 405 kilometers, and was hit at a range of over 300 kilometers.

Simultaneously, the production line of a defense missile dubbed Sayyad B4 was launched. The long-range missile is of the solid-fuel type and was put to the test for the first time on Sunday.