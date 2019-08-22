Iran Unveils Homegrown ‘Bavar-373’ Missile Defence System

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has officially unveiled the indigenous ‘Bavar-373’ missile defence system, which is said to be an Iranian version of the Russian S-300.
The system was unveiled in a Thursday ceremony held on the occasion of National Day of Defence Industry.
A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defence on warships.
Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4.
The air defence system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.
Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.
Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defence doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.
Bavar 373 mobile air defense system specifications:
Radars
– Early warning radar: Meraj 4, Range: 450 Km (280 miles)
– Simultaneously detecting up to: 300 targets (Give priority to 100 targets)
– Track while scan radar (TWS): 320 Km (199 miles) range
– Fire control tracking radar: 260 Km (161 miles) range
– Fire control tracking radar: Tracks 60 targets at once
– Engaging: 6 targets at the same time
System
– System detecting targets: 300 Km (186 miles) distance
– System lock at targets: 250 Km (155 miles) distance
– System destroy targets: 200 Km (124 miles) distance
– System detecting altitude: 65 Km (213,000 foot) Maximum
– System is protected against: Electronic Countermeasure (ECM) & Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP)
– System connects to: Iran’s air defense network + Awake Ring (Persian IFF system)
Missiles
– Missiles: Sayyad 2, Sayyad 3, Sayyad 4
– Missiles: Equipped with Thrust vector control (TVC) system
– Missiles engaging range (Max.): 75 Km to 200 Km (300 Km Maximum for Sayyad 4 missile)
– Missiles altitude range: 27 Km (88,600 foot) to 65 Km (213,000 foot) Maximum
– Missiles engaging: 6 targets at the same time (2 missiles for each target = 12 missiles)
Launch systems
– Launch system: Hot launch
– Vertical launching system (VLS) for Sayyad 4 missiles
– Number of launchers per battery: 6 TELs
Trucks
– Truck 1: Zafar 8×8
– Truck 2: Zoljanah 10×10
