Iran Unveils Homegrown ‘Bavar-373’ Missile Defence System

The system was unveiled in a Thursday ceremony held on the occasion of National Day of Defence Industry.

A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defence on warships.

Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4.

The air defence system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defence doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.