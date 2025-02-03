IRGC chief says Iran’s missiles can strike any enemy target

Addressing a scientific conference in Tehran on Monday, Major General Salami said the enemies can feel the magnitude of the IRGC Aerospace Force’s power at every moment.

The IRGC Aerospace Force has been able to alter the global equations, although it has utilized only a small fraction of its power, he added.

“Our missiles can hit any target of the enemy in the region and overcome the enemy’s missiles,” the commander stated, pointing to the retaliatory missile strike the IRGC carried out against the US military base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq in January 2020.

“This (missile) power forms the basis of our deterrence.”

The commander also praised the IRGC Quds Force for relocating the enemy from its strategic shelter to the theater, saying the Quds Force has depleted the enemy’s energy in vast fields and exposed it to gradual erosion.

Pointing to the Islamic Republic’s confrontation with all types of threats simultaneously, the general stressed the need to block every penetration road and fight against the adversaries day and night.