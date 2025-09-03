Iran denies shift from nuclear to missile talks, blames US for stalled negotiations

After a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that Tehran has not received any requests linking nuclear talks to missile restrictions.

She added that negotiation is not a matter of coercion and must be conducted with full national discretion. “The one who has stirred tensions and repeatedly says ‘you will not negotiate’ is the United States,” Mohajerani said.

A day earlier, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larijani, reinforced this stance on social media, asserting that “the path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table.”

Larijani rebuked Washington for blaming Iran for delays and criticized the US for raising “unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions,” which he said undermine meaningful negotiations.

Mohajerani also highlighted Iran’s reliance on its diplomatic and regional capacities to resolve outstanding issues while ensuring national security remains uncompromised.