Foreign Ministry Spokesnan: Iran missile program developed for national defense, not negotiation

Esmail Baqaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, made the remarks on Monday during his weekly press briefing with the media.

He said it is a clear case of hypocrisy that Iran’s defensive program is portrayed as a threat while, at the same time, a steady flow of weapons is sent to the Zionist regime, which is carrying out killings.

Baqaei added that this represents an obvious sign of moral decay for which the United States and the regime’s supporters must be held accountable.

Baqaei said the media hype is part of a war narrative initiated by the Zionist regime and the United States.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman, the Islamic Republic remains focused on its path, and Iran’s armed forces are fully capable of defending the country.

He underlined that both the armed forces and the Iranian nation will continue their work with full focus and determination.