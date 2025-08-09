The initiative, framed as a social media challenge, has drawn significant attention among Iraqi users, sparking widespread engagement and discussion online.
Iraqi influencer launches campaign supporting Iran’s missile capabilities
A popular Iraqi TikToker known as “Abu Jud,” who has more than three million followers, has launched a campaign during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, urging his audience to express support for Iran’s missile capabilities against Israel.