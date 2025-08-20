Iran says will deploy new missiles if confronted by adversaries

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, made the remarks during a meeting with foreign military attachés in Tehran on the occasion of “Defense Industry Day.”

He noted that the missiles used in the recent 12-day conflict with Israel were designed several years ago, but Iran now possesses weapons with significantly greater capabilities.

General Nasirzadeh emphasized that during the war, Iran faced not only Israel but also extensive US logistical, intelligence, and support efforts.

He said all weapons used were domestically produced and stressed that Iranian missiles successfully struck their targets, despite Israel’s censorship of battlefield outcomes.

According to him, Israel deployed several advanced air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, Arrow, and US-supplied Patriot and THAAD systems. However, he pointed out these defenses failed to stop most Iranian missiles, with strike accuracy improving as the conflict progressed.

The minister also highlighted defense diplomacy as a key strategy, saying Iran maintains constructive relations with many countries in pursuit of peaceful military cooperation.