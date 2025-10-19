Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps unveils two enhanced missiles

The Qadr precision ballistic missile has been equipped with anti-electronic-warfare systems.

The Emad missile has also been upgraded and is operational.

The Qadr is an early-generation long-range missile in the country’s arsenal, with an operational range of about 1,350 to 1,950 kilometres, and it flies on a ballistic trajectory.

The Emad is among the weapons deployed in the IRGC’s new underground missile cities and is known as Iran’s first long-range, liquid-fuel ballistic missile fitted with a guided warhead.

The Emad has a range of 1,700 kilometres and can carry a warhead weighing 750 kilograms.