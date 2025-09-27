IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran rejects foreign pressure on missile program

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile

Iran’s Defense Ministry has dismissed Western calls for negotiations over the country’s missile capabilities, stressing that no foreign power has the right to interfere in its defensive strength.

Brigadier General Reza Talaeinik, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, said on Saturday that Iran’s national security and interests form the basis of its missile program.

He rejected US and European demands to limit missile range or restrict development, calling such pressure unacceptable.

“The defensive capacity of the Iranian nation is tied to safeguarding national security,” Talaeinik said, adding that preserving defense capabilities against potential threats is a fundamental principle for Iran.

He added, “No foreign power will be allowed to interfere in determining the scope of our defense requirements.”

His remarks come amid renewed Western efforts to link missile restrictions to broader talks with Tehran.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, recently confirmed that the US has been pressing for missile issues to be included in negotiations, a demand Iran has firmly rejected.

Iran has repeatedly stated that its missile program is defensive in nature and not subject to compromise in diplomatic talks.

