IRGC unveils new missile city

The unveiling ceremony, held on Friday in the presence of Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, showcased Iran’s latest missile base.

According to General Hajizadeh, the newly unveiled missile base is poised to become operational swiftly, posing a significant threat to enemies.

He cited part of the operations True Promise 1 and 2 against Israel were carried out using this underground missile base, where missiles bypassed numerous Israeli defense systems to destroy the Nevatim Airbase, a primary F-35 fighter jet station, which still remains non-operational.

The base houses strategic liquid-fuel missiles such as Emad, Qadr, and Qiam, with only a small section showcased, as the IRGC officials stated, adding approximately 90% of the base remains off-camera, with more missile systems being added across the country daily.

Speaking on an inspection visit to the southwestern city of Abadan, Major General Salami highlighted the ‘uninterrupted growth’ of Iran’s missile capabilities, with ongoing enhancements in quantity, quality, skills, and design.

The senior commander indicated that the IRGC Aerospace Force will continue unveiling new missiles and bases in the near future.