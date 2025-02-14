Friday, February 14, 2025
Iranian official denies report on Leader’s order to ‘increase missile range’ as ‘utterly false’

By IFP Editorial Staff

A member of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Iranian Leader has refuted claims by a newspaper about Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's directive to extend missile ranges.

In a post on X social media platform on Friday, Mehdi Fazaeli dismissed the report as “utterly false”.

The newspaper Sazandegi reported on Thursday that the Leader had called for an increase in missile range capabilities.

The article detailed Ayatollah Khamenei’s recent meeting with scientists, defense officials, and specialists, emphasizing innovative and continuous progress in defense advancements.

According to Sazandegi, Ayatollah Khamenei reminisced about times when global powers refused to sell essential defense items to Iran, highlighting the remarkable progress made by Iranian scientists and young specialists.

“The Leader stressed that despite significant progress, Iran must continue to innovate and reach military front lines based on the Quranic directive to maintain maximum and continuous readiness against adversaries,” the newspaper wrote.

The denial comes amid heightened tensions over Iran’s missile program, which has been a point of contention.

While Iran maintains that its military advancements are solely for defensive purposes, the West has raised concerns about the program’s potential implications for regional stability.

