President Raisi: Iran’s missile, military capabilities not negotiable 

Raisi made the assertion on Thursday addressing a gathering of people on a trip to the shrine city of Qom in southern Tehran.

Referring to the 2022 unrest and deadly riots in Iran, the president said the enemies sought to ignite chaos and riots in the country but failed to block Iran’s path of progress.

He stated, “Some people said that the country might get stuck in a war and we should remove the specter of war from the country and the way to do that is to trade off our military and missile capabilities and they put the JCPOA 2 and 3 on the table,” alluding to the dormant 2015 nuclear deal with the West, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He also noted Iran’s military might was manifested in its recent operation against Israel, dubbed True Promise, carried out last month in retaliation for the Israeli strikes on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus