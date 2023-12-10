Upgraded indigenous drone joins Iran Army

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was unveiled during a ceremony at Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Academy in Tehran on Sunday in the presence of a group of military commanders and officials.

The Karrar drones armed with Majid missiles are capable of intercepting and engaging any flying objects and hostile targets. They successfully performed operations during a large-scale drone drill by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in October.

Speaking at the event, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that the development demonstrated “another stage [in the process] of upgrading the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force”.

“Today, the [Iranian] Army meets its own needs through the cooperation of its scientists with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, and knowledge-based cores. This is because strengthening the defense power across land, sea and air borders is an inseparable principle of the Army,” he added.

Mousavi also advised the enemies to reconsider their air-to-air combat strategies, especially in the field of UAVs, noting that Iran Army’s Air Defense Force has the upper hand in aerial combats.

“Enemies oppose Iran’s power… Experience has proven that our power drives the enemy to despair.”

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard has also described Karar drone as “a great achievement made by our country’s youth”.

He said that the achievement was gained after one year of round-the-clock research and schientific works by Iran Army’s Air Defense Force and the Defense Ministry.

“Unmanned aircraft and drones are not comparable to manned ones in terms of price, and we can perform the operations that a manned aircraft does with completely Iranian and indigenous drones and use its capabilities at a much lower price,” Sabahifard added.