Iranian commander says new, secret air defense shields stationed at sensitive sites

The commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base -the central headquarters of Iran’s Air Defense, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, announced on Monday that the air defense forces from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will stage a joint large-scale war game in coming days.

He noted that the Army and the IRGC air defense units have stationed a series of new systems, which are unknown to the enemies, near the sensitive centers of Iran, adding that the equipment will be employed in the forthcoming exercise.

The forces participating in the drill will be practicing the skills they have been trained in during the past year, the general stated, saying the exercises are designed considering the enemies’ movements and the Iranian air defense needs.

In remarks in 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.

The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces’ staff.