Iran Unveils Four New Cutting-Edge Products in Healthcare, Electronics

Iran has unveiled four modern homegrown products in the domains of health and electronic transport.

The four products are supported by the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office and will be commercialized to enter markets.

The products include three in the health sector and one in advanced electronic transport

One of the products unveiled was coronavirus sampling swabs which are flexible, durable and comfortable for patients who feel no pain when the product is used on them for getting COVID-19 samples.

Another product was a cochlear implant system which meets one of the urgent needs of the hearing impaired.

The third product unveiled in the health sector was an innfrared non-contact thermometer, which shows body temperature with high precision. The achievement obviates the need to import such products.

And the fourth product was a state-of-the-art electric motor which could be used in such products as industrial fans, electric vans, modern electric motorcycles, etc.

This comes as plans have been set in motion to incorporate the technology and know-how used by knowledge-based firms into industry.

Payman Salehi, the deputy head of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office for innovation and commercialization, says one of the strategic priorities of the department’s Center for Major National Projects is to help commercialize innovative projects until products hit the market and part of domestic needs are met.

“Given the technological needs by different industries, knowledge-based companies can meet those needs and steer the country through the path to progress,” he said.

“Accordingly, the Centre for Major National Projects of the Science and Technology Department has put short-term and long-term plans on its agenda to meet the country’s technological and innovative needs. The centre regards some technological areas as its special targets, and one of the most important areas is health,” he added.