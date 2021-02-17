Iran, UN Exchange Views on Syria Political Process in Sochi

Ali-Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior assistant in special political affairs, who is heading the Iranian delegation to the 15th International Meeting on Syria within the Astana Format, held talks with the UN delegation headed by Geir O. Pedersen, the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Syria, in the Russian city of Sochi.

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides held extensive talks on the Syria political process while stressing the necessity for continued work of the country’s Constitutional Committee.

Khaji pointed to the results of his recent trip to Damascus and his talks with Syrian officials including President Bashar al-Assad, and underlined Iran’s support for the process of the political settlement of the Syria crisis and the continued work of the country’s Constitutional Committee.

He also noted that the Islamic Republic will continue to support the mission of the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy on Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support the mission of the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Syria, as it has done so in the past,” he added.

Pedersen, in turn, appreciated Tehran’s support for him in carrying out his mission, and underlined the necessity for trust-building among Syrian sides and international players.

He also highlighted the need for adopting a comprehensive approach to the settlement of the Syria crisis.