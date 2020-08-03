Iran, UAE Top Diplomats Discuss Regional Cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, on the trend of bilateral collaborations and regional issues of mutual interest.

In the Sunday talks, which were held via a video conference call, the two top diplomats expressed their preparedness to expand Iran-UAE cooperation in various fields in line with the two countries’ common interests.

Zarif highlighted the sensitive situation of the region, and underlined the need for dialogue and mutual cooperation.

“Others may take advantage of the current situation in order to destabilize the region, but we as neighbours need to think about regional stability,” Zarif said.

The Emirati side, in turn, stressed the necessity of cooperation between Iran and the United Arab Emirates in the region.

He also called for continued consultations

between the two countries and turning of challenges into opportunities.