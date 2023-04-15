Saturday, April 15, 2023
Iran tourism: Tulip Festival in Araak, central Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Nearly one month into the current Persian calendar year’s spring, the 6th Tulip Festival has started in the Iranian city of Araak’s industrial zone, in central Iran.

The festival will run for the next two weeks depending on weather conditions.

The event that’s being held at the zone covering an area of 8,000 square meters features some 170,000 tulips in 40 species.

More in pictures:

