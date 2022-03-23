Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Iran tourism: Qeshm Island, a jewel in Persian Gulf

By IFP Editorial Staff
Qeshm Island
Qeshm is a beautiful Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz, which separates the Persian Gulf from the Oman Sea. Shaped like a dolphin, it is the largest Persian Gulf island and of the biggest of its kind in the world.

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Geopark, Qeshm is home to a lot of attractions that impress any tourist, including idyllic beaches, natural sites, wildlife, caves, valleys, and forests encircled by wondrous blue waters.

Besides natural beauties, Qeshm, Iran’s second largest free trade zone, boasts numerous natural, historical, religious and trade attractions. It hosts several villages that are unique in their culture, costumes and nature.

Qeshm has semi-equatorial climate and is hot and humid most of the year.

The island witnesses pleasant downpours, mild winters and springs, and very hot summers.

The main attractions of the island include the Valley of Stars, Hara Mangroves Forest, the Portuguese Castle, the Namakdan salt cave, and Hengam Island.

