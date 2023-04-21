Iran tourism: Qajar-era Chah-Kouran Caravansary in Kerman

Chah-Kouran Caravansary is one of those monuments. The Qajar-era building has been placed on the country’s National Heritage List and draws many tourists to the region.
The city of Ravar in Iran’s Kerman Province is home to many historical caravanserais due to its location on the road to the holy city of Mashhad, which hosts the Shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam.
