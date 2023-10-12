Iran tourism: Chalus Road, along the top pass to the Caspian Sea

Better known as the Chalus Road, it has become more mesmerizing these days as the fall season with all its gold, yellow and red colors has made the road all the more attractive and fabulous.
More in pictures:
1 of 19
The road connecting the Iranian capital Tehran to the northern city of Chalus, along the Caspian Sea, is one of the world’s top four beautiful roads.
Better known as the Chalus Road, it has become more mesmerizing these days as the fall season with all its gold, yellow and red colors has made the road all the more attractive and fabulous.
More in pictures: