The tourist resort is located on the slopes of Binaloud mountain range in Khorasan Razavi Province.

Akhlamad is a pristine and beautiful area attracting huge numbers of Iranian and foreign tourists each year.

The Akhlamad waterfall and river have frozen over the past few days amid the cold snap and heavy snow in Khorasan Razavi Province.

This has created a beautiful scene like other seasons of the year and is attracting many nature lovers and tourists to the area.