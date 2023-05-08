Monday, May 8, 2023
Iran’s top general in Oman: Defense strategy key element of global diplomacy

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagheri

The chief of the Iranian armed forces’ general staff, who is visiting Oman, says expansion of regional and defense diplomacy is now a key element of diplomacy in the world.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri told members of the Iranian embassy in Muscat that the diplomacy of Iran toward regional countries is a win-win strategy.

He said Iran’s defense diplomacy has both meant success in the military field and establishment of contact with regional countries.

The general added that regional security now hinges on constructive cooperation and friendly relations in the region, based on common interests of regional countries and away from foreign interventions.

General Bagheri arrived in Oman on Sunday for talks with the country’s high-ranking officials.

