Iran’s top court revokes death sentences of young man arrested during 2022 unrest

Rouhi’s lawyer, Majid Kaveh, said in a tweet that the top tribunal accepted the defendant’s appeal against the death terms issued against him at a court in the northern Iranian city of Sari.

The case was referred back to another court for a fresh review, he added.

Rouhi, 35, was arrested on September 22 last year and was later convicted of “war against God and state,” “corruption on Earth” and “apostasy.”

Judicial officials said Rouhani led a group of rioters, incited others to create insecurity, set public property alight, and burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an.

A wave of deadly riots and unrest broke out across Iran in mid-September 2022 following the death of a young woman in police custody.

Thousands of those involved in violence were arrested by security forces, but most of the detainees were released upon a clemency order issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Hundreds of people were killed on both sides, the protestors and security forces during the protests.