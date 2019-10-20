Iran to Showcase Marine Industries Achievements at Dutch Exhibit

The National Pavilion of Iran will be open to public at the shipping, ship-building and maritime exhibition EUROPORT 2019 from November 5-8, 2019.

The presence of Iranian knowledge-based companies at the exhibit is aimed at developing international cooperation to present Iranian marine industries achievements, making Iran’s marine industries up-to-date and setting the stage to attract foreign investment.

The draws some 30,000 visitors as well as 100 companies from around the world each year. It is the world’s top marine exhibition in terms of the quality of organization as well as the number of visitors.

The Science and Technology Department of the Iranian President’s Office and the Innovation and Development Fund back the presence of Iranian knowledge-based companies at the event.