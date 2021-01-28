Iran to Raze Tel Aviv, Haifa to Ground If Israel Makes Mistake: Cmdr.

A senior Iranian military official says if the Israeli regime makes the slightest mistake, Iran will level Haifa and Tel Aviv to the ground.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was echoing comments made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“As the Leader said in the past, if the Israeli regime makes the slightest mistake against the Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we will not only strike the missile bases which they say have set up to attack Iran, but also raze Haifa and Tel Aviv to the ground in the shortest time possible,” he noted.

The top general dismissed as psychological warfare the recent threats by Israeli general Aviv Kochavi.

“They are not aware of the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, capabilities which have not been revealed yet. Just part of them was displayed during the recent military exercises,” he noted.

“With those capabilities, Tel Aviv will be razed to the ground in no time as the Supreme Leader said,” the top general noted.

“If they make a mistake, they will see their collapse, and in fact, they will bring forward the time of their collapse,” he said.

“Today, the collapse of the Israeli regime is on the agenda. This regime must collapse and this cancerous tumour in the region must fall apart as it has brought a lot of losses upon the Muslim community,” he added.