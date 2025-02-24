Iran urges intl. community to force Israel to eliminate nuclear weapons, join NPT

During a speech on Monday at the 2025 United Nations Conference on Disarmament (UNCD) high-level meeting in Geneva, Araqchi stated that the international community must force the Zionist regime to completely and irreversibly eliminate its nuclear weapons and subject all its nuclear activities to comprehensive oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Iranian Foreign Minister also deemed the establishment of a comprehensive convention on nuclear weapons essential and expressed serious concern over the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences of these weapons.

Araqchi noted that the failure to adhere to binding legal obligations regarding nuclear disarmament, particularly under Article 6 of the NPT, undermines the disarmament and arms control regime, and it is necessary for the international community to hold nuclear-armed countries accountable for their international legal commitments.

Also referring to the recent war by the Zionist regime in Gaza, he stated that Israel has committed unprecedented and barbaric acts such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza, leading to the destruction of the territory and the massacre of over 46,000 people, most of whom are children, women, and the elderly.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that these crimes must never go unpunished.