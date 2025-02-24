Iran condemns Israel’s violation of Lebanon sovereignty

In a social media post on Sunday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the regime hit a new low when its fighter jets flew at an extremely low altitude over the funeral ceremony.

Baghaei added Israeli warplanes tried fustily to intimidate hundreds of thousands of brave Lebanese and others who had gathered to pay tribute to their heroes, martyred Hezbollah leader Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy and appointed successor Seyed Hashem Safieddine.

He stressed that the flyover was not only a serious violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also a vicious act of terrorism against civilians.

Baghaei called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the move.

Nasrallah, the iconic leader of the Lebanese resistance, was assassinated in Israel’s strikes on southern Beirut on September 27, 2024, following the regime’s week-long bombing campaign that hit many areas from the country’s south to the capital.

Safieddine was also assassinated in an Israeli attack on October 3, 2024.

Hezbollah postponed funeral ceremonies for both leaders due to fears of Israeli attacks on the ceremony.