Iran’s IRGC commander asserts Operation True Promise III to be carry out ‘in right time’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile Attack Israel

The Deputy Coordinator of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ali Fazli, announced that the third phase of the operations against the Israeli regime, known as Operation True Promise, will definitely be carried out “on schedule.”

The statement was made during a nationwide ceremony on Thursday honoring martyrs, including senior IRGC commanders, among them the recent officials killed in terrorist attacks in southeastern Iran.

Brigadier General Fazli stated, “The first and second phases of the Operation True Promise have been completed, and the third phase will be carried out on schedule.”

He also touched on Iran’s streak of military achievements since the war with Iraq in the 1980s.

On 13 April 2024, the IRGC forces launched retaliatory operation against Israeli targets inside the occupied territories with cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles in resoonse to  the Israeli bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on 1 April, which killed several Iranian officials and military officers.

In a bold response to a series of high-profile assassinations, Iran launched Operation True Promise II on October 1, targeting key Israeli military and intelligence installations with its missiles.

The third phase of the operation is in the offing with various Iranian officials announcing that the retaliatory move will definitely take place.

