Iran releases 1st footage of Israeli-linked ship seized months ago

The video, broadcast on state television and shared across Iranian media outlets on Saturday, showed the ship that was subjected to a heliborne operation by the forces, who took control of the vessel during the mission on April 13, 2024.

The MSC Aries, owned by Zodiac Maritime, a company linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was flying the Portuguese flag at the time of its capture. It was seized along with its 24-strong crewmembers.

According to reports at the time, the vessel was intercepted in a swift and highly-coordinated military operation, emphasizing Iran’s ability to monitor and control strategic maritime routes, particularly in the Persian Gulf and the hugely strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The seizure of the ship came amid the Islamic Republic’s pledges of retaliation against the regime’s deadly aggression against the Iranian soil, including its July 2024 assassination of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ former Political Bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, and Tel Aviv’s atrocities against other regional territories.

On the same day, the IRGC launched the country’s Operation True Promise, an extensive reprisal that targeted sensitive and strategic Israeli military targets, using hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and loitering munitions.

The Corps launched Operation True Promise II last October, similarly slamming hundreds of ballistic missiles into high-stakes Israeli military targets.

Iran has consistently warned against the regime’s targeting either the Iranian soil or the Islamic Republic’s interests overseas, with a high-ranking IRGC commander recently announcing that the country would “soon” launch Operation True Promise III.