Iran to Procure Coronavirus Vaccines despite Cruel US Sanctions: VP

Iran’s first vice president says the country will provide the vaccines needed to immunize people against coronavirus despite the United States’ cruel sanctions.

Es’haq Jahangiri underlined one of the key priorities of the country at this juncture is to procure vaccine from internationally recognized companies.

“Despite the United States’ pressure and cruel sanctions, the government has utilized all potential and resources available to meet people’s needs and will spare no effort in that regard,” said the top official.

He appreciated the ongoing efforts and sacrifices made by doctors and medical personnel since the outbreak of COVID-19, expressing hope the vaccine needed by the country will be procured and made available to people in the shortest possible time and with the coordination of the health ministry.

The first vice president instructed the Central Bank of Iran, the Budget and Plan Organization and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to adopt the necessary measures, in coordination with the health ministry, to provide the required financial resources and hold the necessary consultations to provide the coronavirus vaccine.

He also touched upon the potential of domestic companies and scientists to produce medication and vaccine.

“The pharmaceutical industry in Iran is one of the most successful industrial fields which can not only meet domestic needs, but can also bring in a considerable amounts of revenue,” he added.